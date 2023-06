FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic is moving smoothly again after a crash on I-69, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the department sent out an alert of a crash on I-69 southbound at the 302 mile-marker near US 24. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 one person had minor injuries. The scene was mostly cleared and traffic was flowing again before 4:30 p.m.