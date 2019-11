FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle crash shut down part of U.S. 37 in northeast Allen County on Saturday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Dispatch tells WANE 15 State Road 37 was completely shut down from 12:20 p.m. until around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Cuba Road.

Dispatchers could not say how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash, but say all injuries were minor.