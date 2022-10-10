FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday.

The report says the driver hit by Henry was traveling southbound on Old Mill Road and was about to enter a roundabout at the intersection of Old Mill and Westover roads.

The driver said in the report she thought Henry’s vehicle — which was a city-owned vehicle, according to the crash report — was going to hit her head so the driver honked at Henry. The driver also said Henry’s vehicle jerked at the last minute, which avoided a head-on collision, according to the crash report.

The crash report said the estimated the total damages between the two vehicles ranged from “$25,001 to $50,000.”

Both Henry and the driver were wearing seatbelts during the crash, according to the report.

The report also said the weather was “clear” and the road surface was “dry” at the time of the crash.