ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a crash that occurred on US 30 at Northwest County Line Road just after 4 p.m. Friday.

Dispatch and police confirmed that there was one pinned person in a vehicle but was quickly removed from the vehicle. Police on the scene confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency response at the scene of the crash.

Indiana Department of Transportation announced that all lanes are blocked for the next four hours.