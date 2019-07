This user-submitted photo shows a vehicle engulfed in flames on U.S. 33 near Carroll Road (Report It/Amanda Mulkey)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two vehicles are involved in a crash on U.S. 33, stalling traffic.

According to police, one vehicle caught fire and minor injuries are reported. Southbound lanes are backed up. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Just yesterday, WANE 15 reported a crash in almost the exact same location that left one man dead.

WANE 15 has a photographer en-route to the scene.