FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash near a southwest Fort Wayne intersection has slowed traffic in the area.

Crash at Illinois Road and Magnavox Way

Emergency crews responded sometime around 1 p.m. to a crash near Illinois Road and Magnavox Way. Three FWPD ladder trucks, Fort Wayne Police, and a TRAA ambulance were all at the scene.

Details on any injuries have not been confirmed.

Traffic was down to one lane with officers blocking off the other two lanes of Illinois around 1:15 p.m. A WANE 15 crew at the scene saw westbound traffic was particularly slowed at the corner of the intersection where a Shell gas station is. It’s unclear when the road will reopen.