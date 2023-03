FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic is back to normal after a crash on Interstate 69 in northwest Fort Wayne has traffic in the northbound lanes slowed to a crawl Friday evening.

Dispatchers confirmed there were non life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened on I-69 between Illinois Road and the Leesburg Road overpass.

Google Maps shows heavy traffic along that stretch of I-69, but showed around 7:45 p.m. that traffic had returned to normal.