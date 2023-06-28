FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 (I-69) near Goshen Road has stalled traffic in the area for a third straight afternoon.

Traffic cameras on the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Trafficwise website show traffic backed up in the area between Goshen Road and the Leesburg Road overpass.

Google Maps also reported a crash in the area, and Google Maps shows that traffic is backed up to Illinois Road.

Two separate crashes happened in the same area on Monday and Tuesday that caused significant traffic delays both times.

Traffic on I-69 near the Leesburg Road overpass (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation) Traffic on I-69 by Illinois Road (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDOT reported that all northbound lanes in the area will be shut down for multiple hours.

Indiana State Police told WANE 15 that authorities are aware that the stretch of I-69 between Jefferson Boulevard and Goshen Road is a “problem area” and that there is plenty of “enforcement action being taken daily.”

ISP also reminded motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in that area.

It is not known if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.

WANE 15 will provide updates on the crash as the situation unfolds.