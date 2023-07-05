FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another crash on Interstate 69 (I-69) near Goshen Road has slowed traffic in the area, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

INDOT reported on its Trafficwise website that only the left lane of northbound I-69 is blocked, but photos from INDOT’s traffic cameras show traffic is still significantly backed up.

Google Maps also shows that traffic is backed up to just north of Illinois Road.

(Photo provided by Indiana Department of Transportation)

It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.

Wednesday’s crash is the latest in a string of crashes that has plagued the stretch of I-69 between Illinois and Goshen Roads in recent weeks.

WANE 15 previously reported on three separate crashes in the area last week that each stalled traffic for a decent length of time.

Last week, Indiana State Police (ISP) told WANE 15 that authorities are aware that the stretch of I-69 is a “problem area” and that there is plenty of “enforcement action being taken daily.”

ISP also reminded motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in that area.