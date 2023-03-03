DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A state trooper was hit by a vehicle in a crash on Interstate 69 just south of Auburn, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) reported on its Trafficwise website that a crash happened on I-69 in the northbound lanes between county roads 60 and 11A.

ISP confirmed that the state trooper is in critical condition and was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

INDOT also reported at 5:03 p.m. that all northbound lanes in the area will be blocked for the next few hours.

