FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An arrest has been made after a woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Jefferson Boulevard Sunday night.

Police responded around 7:35 p.m. after witnesses reported a vehicle hit a tree.

The woman driving was pinned inside with life-threatening injuries and the car was badly damaged. The Fort Wayne Fire Department freed her and took her to a local hospital where a doctor pronounced her dead.

At the time, police said the vehicle was traveling south on Clinton and left the west side of the road for an unknown reason. After leaving the road, the vehicle hit a tree and a utility pole.

On Monday, Fort Wayne Police arrested 37-year-old Samuel L. Clemons of Fort Wayne on preliminary charges of Reckless Homicide, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, Resisting Law Enforcement and two counts of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.

The police department said Clemons was involved in the crash, and was also believed to be a suspect who barricaded himself in a home in the 500 block of Madison Street later Sunday night. In that incident, tactical officers and negotiators were called out, but no arrests were made.

Fort Wayne Police work a standoff on Madison Street on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Clemons ultimately turned himself in to police early Monday, the department said.

The police department did not explain Clemons’ role in the crash. Court documents that will be released later should shed light on the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or use the free “P3 Tips” app.