FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a report of a crash that injured one on Adams Center Road Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to the report at around 9:00 p.m. They discovered a single vehicle across the median in a field. It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

Police also say there was one man with serious injuries.

Police have had the road blocked off since roughly 9:10 p.m. and expect it to stay closed until at least 11:00 p.m.