FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sunday around 12 a.m. Fort Wayne Police Department was dispatched in reference to a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

At 12:03 a.m. police were dispatched to the scene. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on N. Clinton St. and the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Colony Drive when the crash occurred.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the motorcycle rider to an area hospital with multiple injuries. The rider’s injuries were determined to be life-threatening when arriving at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation shows that the visibility of the motorcycle due to a nonfunctioning headlight and alcohol could have played a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the FWPD’s Fatal Crash Team.