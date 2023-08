FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is investigating a crash that left a car in a tree Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 am at the entrance of Lutheran Hospital off W Jefferson Blvd. The accident caused backups as FWPD worked to clear the accident. According to FWPD police logs said that injuries were reported on scene.

WANE 15 will continue to provide updates as they are received.