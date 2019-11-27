Crash investigation reveals driver was shot by passenger

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A Gas City woman died Thursday evening after she was shot while driving in Marion.

Marion police responded to a reported accident with injuries at Mason Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue just before 6 p.m.

When officers got there, the woman driving one of the vehicles was unresponsive. They began trying to resuscitate her until medics got there.

Medics took the woman, identified as Annalysa Nikole McMillan, 19, to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

During the investigation, police discovered that a rifle round fired from inside McMillan’s vehicle had hit her, causing her to crash into another vehicle.

McMillan’s passenger, Mark Smith, 22, Marion, has been preliminarily charged with felonies for Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Reckless Homicide.

No other major injuries were reported during the incident.

The Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne will conduct McMillan’s autopsy.

The Marion Police Department is still investigating the shooting.