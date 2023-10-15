DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash involving a single car has left one dead and two hospitalized Saturday evening.

Saturday at 6:12 p.m. a vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 23 just north of County Road 50 when the driver attempted to pass in a no-passing zone coming to a curve. It was then that the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were transported to a regional hospital for general pain. Fire and Emergency Response Teams attempted life-saving measures on the front seat passenger but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.