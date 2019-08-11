Crash flips vehicle onto side, three hurt

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WANE) — Three people are recovering after a crash flipped a vehicle on its side Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Dekalb County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 4 and State Road 427 in Franklin Township, IN.

When they arrived they found one vehicle on its side facing northbound in the intersection and a second vehicle in a field.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the first vehicle disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, hitting the second vehicle on the passenger side.

According to the department, the driver of the first car was trapped inside the vehicle while it was on its side. Hamilton Fire firefighters removed him from the vehicle which was totaled. The driver suffered pain to his back and was transported to the hospital by Steuben EMS.

A 19-year-old front seat passenger in the second car also had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters. She was taken to the hospital with fractured femurs, a left ankle fracture, and a fractured pelvis.

The 19-year-old driver of the second vehicle suffered a laceration to the head and was transported to the hospital, a press release said. Police said his vehicle was also totaled in the crash.