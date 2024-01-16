FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash east of New Haven on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Few details are currently available, but sheriff’s officers were called to the area of U.S. 30 and South Webster Road sometime around 1:15 p.m.

The person ejected from the vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash, according to sheriff’s officials.

At the scene, officers were directing eastbound traffic on U.S. 30 north on Webster Road and then east on Paulding Road to avoid the crash area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.