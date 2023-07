HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash has forced the closure of both southbound lanes of a stretch of I-69 in Huntington County.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation TrafficWise website, the crash took place about 10 miles south of Markle near State Road 5 shortly after 1 p.m.

It could be several hours before the road is back open. It’s not known how many vehicles were involved or if anyone is injured.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.