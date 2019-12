NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Northeast branch of the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure that will affect drivers in Noble County.

In a tweet, INDOT Northeast said that all lanes of U.S. 33 between CR 100 N and CR 200 N in Noble County, near Kimmel, will be closed due to a crash resulting in electrical lines across the roadway.

The agency said it expects the road to be closed for up to four hours. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.