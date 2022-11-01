FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash that happened around 7 a.m. has closed the northbound lanes of I-69 in southern Allen County.

Screen grab from INDOT camera shows traffic backed up

Dispatchers were unable to provide many details, however Google Maps shows traffic at a standstill from south of Airport Expressway until just south of the Yohne Road overpass south of the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard interchange.

A person stuck in traffic contacted WANE 15 and said vehicles are being routed off the interstate and onto Airport Expressway.

I appears the crash took place in a construction zone.

There’s no word on how many vehicles are involved, if there are any injuries or how long the road might be closed.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.