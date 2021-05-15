Crash claims the life of Indiana mother and injures five children

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on I-64 claimed the life of an Evansville mother and injured five of her children on Friday night.

Whitney Steverson, 32, of Evansville, was driving a pickup truck east in the driving lane on I-64 at the 3 mile-marker when she swerved into the passing lane toward the median to avoid rear-ending another vehicle. Steverson attempted to steer away from the median but overcorrected. Her vehicle crossed both eastbound lanes, left the roadway on the south side, rolled, and came to a final rest on its side.

Indiana State Police, Posey County Sheriff’s Office, Posey County EMS, and multiple fire departments responded to the crash. Steverson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Posey County Coroner.

Steverson’s five children were injured. Jermaine Johnson, Jr, 11, Ah’myah Roach, 12, Ja’myah Johnson, 11, and Ah’mere Roach, 12, were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Jas’marie Johnson, 3, was originally taken to one of the same hospitals, but she was later transported to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.