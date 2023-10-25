FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car and a bicycle crashed Wednesday morning at an intersection northeast of downtown Fort Wayne, injuring the bicyclist and temporarily blocking traffic.

Dispatch confirmed there was an accident near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and St. Joseph Boulevard. It happened just before 9 a.m.

A car and a bike are seen at the scene of a crash near the St. Joseph River.

Police confirmed to WANE 15 the man on the bike had non-life-threatening injuries. The woman driving the car was not injured and was said to be cooperating with police.

FWPD sent out a release later that morning that said the man was riding a bicycle headed east on Tennessee Avenue and the car was northbound on St. Joseph Boulevard when they crashed into each other.

Fort Wayne Police were at the scene near the St. Joseph River redirecting traffic, and the intersection was open again by 10:30 a.m.