SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WANE) — A crash between a 15-passenger van and truck has left at least 2 in serious condition.

The crash happened at the intersection of Springfield Center Road and Spencerville Road just northeast of Grabill in Springfield Township.

Allen County Police told WANE 15 that two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition, with another person in fair condition. It is not confirmed at this time how many people were involved in the crash.

Police have closed down the intersection and are continuing to investigate the scene of the crash.