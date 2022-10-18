FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets where a car crashed into a building and was left standing on its front end.

Police say the car that was standing on its end was traveling on Pontiac Street and ignored the red light, which caused that vehicle to crash into another vehicle passing through the intersection.

The car, which police say did not have headlights on, then tipped over and crashed into a nearby building, according to police.

The vehicle hit Conceptos Ariel Beauty Salon, which is at the corner of the intersection.

There were six police vehicles and three firetrucks at the scene as first responders investigated the scene.

Police say the car on its front end had one male occupant, while the other vehicle had two adult males in it.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.