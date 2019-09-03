Crash at Illinois and Hillegas downs power lines; Jefferson Pointe without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A traffic crash at the intersection of Illinois and Hillegas Roads knocked out power in and around Jefferson Pointe Tuesday, backing up traffic in all directions.

Police say a three-car crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. They say there were fluids down on the road. Power lines are downed in the area, and power is out at the intersection.

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center is also without power, according to Indiana Michigan Power outage maps and multiple reports from inside the buildings. The accident occurred just northeast of the shopping center.

It has not been confirmed that the accident and power outage are related.

Traffic is backed up in all directions after all southbound traffic has been shut down on Hillegas Road from Bass Road.