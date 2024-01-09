FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne First Responders are investigating a crash on the northbound 469 exit ramp heading to northbound I-69.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. An INDOT camera showed the exit ramp has heavy police and emergency responder presence.

First responders pulled a car out of the ditch to the left of the 469 and I-69 exit.

The crash closed the exit for the duration of the vehicle extraction.

This is an active scene, more information will be posted when updates are available.