FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wednesday morning crash north of downtown left one woman in “very serious” condition, according to police.

Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Clinton Street and Spy Run Avenue Extended.

Police told a WANE 15 crew member a woman was traveling southwest on Spy Run Avenue Extended when she ran a stop sign before the intersection.

As the woman ran the stop sign, a van travelling on Clinton Street struck the woman’s vehicle, causing her to be ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

An officer at the scene said the woman is currently in “very serious” condition, and the driver of the van did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities also advised a stretch of Clinton Street around the scene of the crash is currently closed.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.