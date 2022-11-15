Stephanie Crandall says she will run for an At Large seat on Fort Wayne City Council.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A longtime staff member for Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced she will run for an At-Large seat on City Council.

Stephanie Crandall, current Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the city, said she will run as a Democrat.

“I’ve been honored to serve the residents of Fort Wayne for nearly a decade. I look forward to doing more as an At-Large member of City Council to ensure that beyond being an All-America City, Fort Wayne becomes known as a City for All,” Crandall said in a release.

Council currently has three At-Large members: Democrats Glynn Hines and Michelle Chambers and Republican Tom Freistroffer.

City elections will be held November 7, 2023 with a primary before that on May 2, 2023.

Much of Crandall’s job is to stay informed on national and state legislation and how it could impact the city of Fort Wayne. She frequently represents the city on local, state and federal levels.

Last year, Crandall spearheaded Fort Wayne’s successful All-America City application and nomination, which the city won for the fourth time.

This summer, Crandall was the only Hoosier to attend The Senior Executives in State and Local Government program at Harvard, an intensive program at the university’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Crandall received her bachelor’s degree from Ohio Northern University and her juris doctor from William and Mary School of Law. She also is a graduate of Hoosier Women Forward, AVOW’s Paul Helmke School for Women in Public Life, and Leadership Fort Wayne.

Originally from Monroeville, Pa., Crandall is a Hoosier by roots and by choice, having moved to Fort Wayne to be near family and raise one. She and her husband have three young sons.