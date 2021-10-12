COVID vaccine site set to open at Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Department of Health announced Tuesday it will be opening a COVID-19 vaccine site at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne on October 18. The site will provide shots to anyone still needing a vaccine as well as booster shots for those who qualify.

The vaccination site will be located in the Appleseed Room at the Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are happy to again provide vaccinations on a large scale to the whole community,” said Mindy Waldron, Department Administrator for the Allen County Department of Health. “Vaccinations are one of the most important tools we have to fight COVID-19, and we are sincerely indebted to the hard-working staff at the Memorial Coliseum and other volunteers who are assisting us with this site.”

Booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for eligible groups as well as first or second doses of Pfizer to anyone 12 years and older will be available for free at the location. No Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine will be administered at the site at this time. Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Parking is free. Visitors to the vaccination site should enter the Coliseum at the Expo Center entrance. Volunteers will be available to direct and aid anyone needing a wheelchair.

The CDC recently recommended the following groups should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their primary two-dose series:

People 65 years and older

Residents 18 years and older living in long-term care settings

People 60-64 years with underlying medical conditions

CDC also recommends the following groups may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing the primary series based on individual benefits and risks:

People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions

People ages 18-64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

Anyone who had received the two-dose Moderna or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not currently eligible to receive the Pfizer booster shots.