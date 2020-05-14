COVID-19 virtual forum to discuss testing, update on FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne UNITED and City Life will host their sixth virtual forum on COVID-19. This weeks edition covers how to get tested for the novel coronavirus and will provide an update on Fort Wayne Community Schools.

To watch the forum in real time or after the live event, click here.

The full release is below:

Fort Wayne UNITED in partnership with City Life will host their sixth virtual forum on Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. This week’s topics will include how to get tested for COVID-19 and updates from Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Visit facebook.com/FortWayneUNITED to view the forum in real time or after the live event.

The following guests are scheduled to participate: Dr. Deborah McMahan, Health Commissioner, Allen County Health Department; Marlon Wardlow, VP of Diversity and Inclusion, Parkview Health and Fort Wayne UNITED steering committee member; Debra Faye Williams-Robbins, Chief Officer for Family and Community Engagement, FWCS; Pastor Geoff King, Fellowship Missionary Church and Dr. Dara Spearman, Dermatologist.

Fort Wayne UNITED is a Mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper, under one umbrella. It is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys. By bringing together a group of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative will educate, inform and engage the community in an effort to make positive change one neighborhood at a time.

Fort Wayne UNITED’s vision is for every black male in Fort Wayne to be respected and valued with an opportunity to reach their full potential. The mission is to advocate for and implement policies, practices and procedures to ensure equity and opportunity for black fathers, brothers and sons at home, work, school, and the community through collaborative efforts.

City Life is an effective ministry model to impact the lives of urban youth, their families and the communities that they live in. The City Life model provides a strategic and holistic way to pursue every young person in urban neighborhoods in Fort Wayne.

City Life’s vision is to empower and equip young people to become indigenous leaders who live and lead in their neighborhoods.