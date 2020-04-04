COVID-19 stress affecting Hoosier mental health

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Two weeks after Governor Eric Holcomb issued a Stay At Home order, Hoosiers are seeing heightened mental health issues from the stress.

At Friday’s state COVID-19 update, Holcomb announced he would extend the order two weeks, to April 20. He also brought in Dr. Jennifer Sullivan with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to talk about how Hoosiers are adapting to this drastic lifestyle change.

The state has worked to keep resources for open for adults who suffer from serious mental illness and children who suffer from serious and severe emotional disturbances, but Sullivan said those are not the only Hoosiers struggling. Right now, Indiana is seeing a rise in adverse mental health symptoms even for those who have no history of mental illness.

Traffic for Hoosier helpline numbers has risen drastically since the stay at home order was first enacted. Addiction hotlines, who usually see about 20 calls a week, are seeing 20 calls in a day.

Gambling lines have seen a jump from 30 calls a month to more than 220 in the past week, and the call rate for resource hotline 2-1-1 has gone from answering about 1,000 calls in a day to answering 25,000 calls in a day. Sullivan said this is in part because COVID-19 is weighing on the shoulders of many in a unique way.

“Normally, to the extent that anything in a disaster can be normal, in a disaster survivors suffer a terrible loss and then work to build back from it,” said Sullivan. “This slowly unfolding, constantly changing, life and livelihood-disrupting crisis is unlike anything we have ever seen and is going to cause many people to expierience increased anxiety and depression.”

Her message to Hoosiers is that there is hope and help available, whether it is calling 2-1-1 or finding an avenue on your own. That could be self-help books, or by talking to someone.

“Some people like to read self-help books to learn some technique that might help control their worries,” said Dr. Hani Ahmad, a psychiatrist with the Otis R. Bowen Center. “Others find counseling with someone like me to be incredibly helpful. Therapists are highly trained to help people learn how to sort through their thoughts and organize them in a way [that] they feel less overwhelming.”

If those options do not work, Ahmad suggests talking to a doctor to find out if there is a better way to treat the anxiety or depression, like medication.

Sullivan said this will also be a difficult time for those battling addictions, but that there are 12-step programs and other help groups that are offering virtual support. There are also substance abuse recovery residences that have kept there doors open through this period.