COVID-19 stimulus package saves thousands of Allen County residents from eviction— for now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The stimulus package passed by Congress on Sunday includes a one-month extension of the CDC’s eviction moratorium— which is helping thousands of Allen County residents avoid getting evicted for not paying rent through January.

“With this latest order that was signed there was $25 billion available to states and local governments for rental assistance,” said Allen County Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote. “There’s going to be federal funding for all the states to help with rental, rearrange utilities and things of that nature.”

The moratorium was originally set to expire Thursday. Judge DeGroote explained how it prevents tenants from being evicted for only nonpayment of rent issues.

“If it’s for a different reason other than the nonpayments, such as criminal activity that’s taking place in a property or code violations or health ordinance violations occurring in that property, landlords are still able to pursue evictions,” said Judge DeGroote.

There’s also a moratorium through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in place that applies to federally backed single-family mortgages, such as Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae mortgages, that has been extended until Feb. 28. However, according to Judge DeGroote, this doesn’t apply to nearly as many Allen County residents as the CDC’s moratorium.

Judge DeGroote said the pandemic has caused the worst situation she has seen as far as tenants being able to make rent.

“There has always been people who have struggled under certain circumstances but the pandemic has magnified some of those challenges for people,” said Judge DeGroote. “It has definitely increased the number of people affected who have never in their past had to encounter a situation like this.”

Thanks to the various moratoriums that have been issued, the total number of eviction filings in 2020 are down quite a bit during the pandemic.

In Allen County, the total number Eviction Small Claims cases filed in 2020 from Jan. 1 through Dec. 29 was 2,657. Of these cases, 1,471 have been decided and 1,186 are still pending.

For all of 2019, which Judge DeGroote says was “a typical year and in line with the last several years on eviction filings,” 5,037 eviction cases were filed in Allen County’s Small Claims court.

The stimulus package will also provide relief to landlords. According to Judge DeGroote, some have struggled to make payments on the properties that they don’t outright own or on necessary repairs because their income hasn’t been coming in steadily.

“It’s been frustrating for landlords, because all these moratoriums have made it clear to the tenants you’re still obligated to make your rental payments, but nobody is going to evict you for not making them,” said Judge DeGroote. “So I think federally recognizing that there needs to be some economic relief and payments that can go directly to the landlords is going to help everyone.”

What will happen once this extension expires is still uncertain.

“It’s still kind of a wait and see [situation],” said Judge DeGroote. “Shortly before a moratorium is coming up to expire we might see another one come into play.”

Judge DeGroote’s biggest piece of advice for tenants who are struggling to make payments is to directly communicate with their landlord.

“I would just encourage people, if you can work it out before going to court, you know again settlement isn’t always everybody getting what they want but everybody has come to a solution that they can continue moving forward,” said Judge DeGroote.

A resource for residents facing possible eviction is Fort Wayne’s Tenant Assistance Legal Clinic. The clinic’s phone number is (260) 424-9155.

There’s also a free program available statewide through the Indiana Supreme Court called the Landlord and Tenant Settlement Conference Program. Anyone struggling to pay or collect rent can visit courts.in.gov/facilitate to learn more, find resources and submit a request.