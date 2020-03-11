COVID-19 positive person attended Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Department of Health is informing the community of presumptive positive COVID-19 case at the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show. The health department says the community is at a low-risk exposure.

Health officials learned Wednesday of the individual, who received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. They say the individual was at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for a limited amount of time on Thursday, February 27th. Health officials reiterate the publish risk from exposure is very low.

“With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization today, low-risk exposures like this will likely occur throughout the community for the next several months.” said Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan. “Community members should take precautions collectively to protect themselves and others by washing hands frequently, monitoring themselves for symptoms and avoiding work and public gatherings when sick.”

General manager of Memorial Coliseum, Randy Brown, says his staff have increased additional cleaning efforts. Signage has been posted outside of the Coliseum, and inside.

The health department says anyone who attended events at the Coliseum after February 27th are not at an increased risk of exposure.

The Allen County Department of Health says: With the COVID-19 incubation period of 14 days and the average person exhibiting symptoms by day 5, anyone infected from this exposure would likely already be showing symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution since the incubation period ends March 12, visitors to the show on February 27 should watch for symptoms for the next 24 hours.

The Department recommends the following to February 27 Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show visitors:

Go about routine activities like working or going to school, but through March 12 watch for the development of symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.

Take your temperature twice a day and track the results through March 12. If you develop a fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher AND a cough, call your family doctor who will determine your best course of action. DO NOT go to an emergency room unless you are also having chest pain and/or shortness of breath or other emergent issue.