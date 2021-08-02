COVID-19 associated with acceleration of Alzheimer’s symptoms

(WANE) (CBS) – Researchers have found a link between Alzheimer’s Disease and COVID-19. The research found that COVID could play a role in advancing Alzheimer’s in some patients.

The Alzheimer’s Association said many coronavirus survivors deal with the loss of smell and taste, as well as persistent forgetfulness. This is happening even after people have recovered from the initial illness.

Researchers say new data points to COVID-19 infections leading to lasting cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s symptoms.

“These new data point to disturbing trends showing COVID-19 infections leading to lasting cognitive impairment and even Alzheimer’s symptoms,” said Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association vice president of medical and scientific relations. “With more than 190 million cases and nearly 4 million deaths worldwide, COVID-19 has devastated the entire world. It is imperative that we continue to study what this virus is doing to our bodies and brains. The Alzheimer’s Association and its partners are leading, but more research is needed.”

Participants in the study were monitored between three and six months after their COVID-19 infection. The Alzheimer’s Association said more than half showed persistent problems with forgetfulness, and roughly 1 in 4 had additional problems with cognition, including language and executive dysfunction.

