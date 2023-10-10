FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When the Jennings Center closed around back-to-school season due to staffing issues, it had not been the first time it happened in 2023.

“I know that we had some issues in early spring, so we had the [Jennings] Center closed for a big portion of spring,” said Steve McDaniel, director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

Although the Jennings Center received appropriate staffing during the summer, the center had to close again.

However, the nature of how the Jennings Center closed caused plenty of controversy at Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting.

During the meeting, McDaniel represented Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation to discuss the department’s 2024 budget.

However, the conversation instead revolved around the Jennings Center and how it closed down without many officials connected to the center being notified.

Anita Dortch, a member of the Jennings Center’s advisory board and daughter of the man the center is named after, told WANE 15 the advisory board did not know about the latest closure until way after it happened.

“The staff called me and said, ‘did you know they’re trying to close your daddy’s center,'” Dortch said.

After learning about the closure, Dortch contacted three councilmembers — Glynn Hines, Michelle Chambers and Sharon Tucker — to discuss what happened.

Those discussions led to councilmembers grilling McDaniel about the Jennings Center Tuesday night.

“I told you face-to-face [and] man-to-man: I’m pissed,” Councilman Hines said to McDaniel.

“I am offended. I am upset. I am disappointed in you as a leader who I have great respect for,” Councilwoman Chambers said.

Councilwoman Tucker also expressed her disapproval at how the situation played out.

Although the Jennings Center will still be closed for the time being, McDaniel said his department is still searching for people to fill the center’s staffing requirements.

In the meantime, children registered at the Jennings Center have been transferred to Weisser Park Youth Center, McDaniel said.