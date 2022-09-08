WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As soon as they left the gas station, they were followed.

Someone in a white Ford Fusion began chasing the silver Saturn through the streets of the southeast side, firing shots along the way. Six or seven gunshots cracked the air at one point, causing the woman driving the Saturn to stop.

A man sitting next to the woman in the passenger seat told her to keep going, to not stop, as she began to yield for traffic with the Fusion right behind them.

That’s when the back window shattered.

Ayania Starr Coker

A bullet struck Ayania Starr Coker in her head and her eyes rolled back, the man would later tell Fort Wayne Police detectives. Rescue workers would find her on the side of the road outside the car after it crashed into a parked truck on Euclid Avenue.

That’s according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents detailing the 20-year-old’s death on Dec. 5, 2021, which investigators now believe may have been a part of a hit due to a feud between two rival street gangs.

Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 19-year-old Nathaniel Martin with one count of murder and one count of assisting a criminal in murder in connection to Coker’s death.

Martin is accused of being at least one person in Ford Fusion that had chased Coker’s Saturn just prior to her death, although court documents do not specifically say whether he was the one who fired the shots that ultimately killed her.

Thus far, nobody else has been charged in the killing, which was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner.

Detectives used neighborhood surveillance footage as well as cell phone records to help them place Martin in the area of the killing, according to court records.

Coker and the man she was with the day she died had pulled into the Sunoco City Mart at Holton Avenue and Oxford Street where they stayed for about five minutes prior to being chased, court documents said.

Surveillance footage from security cameras at the gas station show the Ford Fusion pull into the lot after them and circle around before parking. The Fusion then followed Coker’s Saturn as she pulled out of the lot and east onto Oxford and then north on Reed Street, according to court documents.

The man with Coker told police six or seven shots rang out as she east on Eckhart Street. She stopped but then continued toward Anthony Boulevard, where the man with her said she began to yield for traffic despite him telling her to just keep driving, court records said.

That’s when the fatal shot came through the back window.

Surveillance footage from residents in the area of the shooting show a man hanging out the window firing shots at Coker’s Saturn during the chase, according to court documents. Eye witnesses who saw the man described him as young, maybe in his 20s, and having dreadlocks in the style of “twistys” that came down just below his eyes, court documents said.

The man with Coker told police he thought she may have been targeted due to the people she associated with, court documents said. She was known to socialize with members of the “BSG” street gang, the man told detectives.

At the time of Coker’s death, the “BSG” gang was involved in a feud with the “BMG” street gang, court documents said.

Detectives and officers went to a known “BMG” house in Fort Wayne where they immediately found a white Ford Fusion that matched the description of the one used in Coker’s killing.

Just as police arrived, the Fusion pulled away from the home followed by a black Chrysler 200. Officers and detectives pulled over both vehicles at the time and questioned multiple people who were in the two cars.

The driver and sole occupant of the Fusion – which was registered to Martin – told police he worked as a handyman for Martin and knew him by the nickname “Bando.” He told police he did various work on property owned by Martin.

He also told investigators Martin contacted him the day of Coker’s killing and had him drive Martin and another man to a home in the Fusion. He was contacted later that day and asked to drive the Fusion again, this time from the “BMG” house.

The handyman was handed a backpack and told that Martin and others would be following him in the black Chrysler. As they pulled away from the home, Martin called the handyman to tell him the police were behind them and to not say anything about him if they were pulled over.

That’s about when police made the traffic stop on the two cars.

Inside the backpack given to the handyman police found a Mac 10 style handgun, according to court documents. Investigators also found a 9-milimeter caliber handgun inside the Fusion, though this gun was ruled out as having been the one used in Coker’s killing.

Inside the Chrysler, police found Martin and two other people. One of those people had two cell phones in his possession when searched. This man immediately told police one of the phones was not his and that he was just holding it for a friend, court documents said.

Police used SIM card data to determine this phone actually belonged to Martin and was in the area of Coker’s killing the day she died, court documents said.

Data from a cell phone taken from Martin during this stop had limited information as far as it’s precise location during the day of Coker’s death, but a forensic analysis showed that it was likely close to the other cell phone taken from Martin’s associate during the entire day leading up to the killing, court documents said.

Nobody was arrested during this traffic stop.

Martin is currently facing a felony count of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle stemming from an arrest on Aug. 9.

In that case, he’s accused of speeding in an SUV on East Lewis Street, going through a red light at South Lafayette and then refusing to stop for officers who were trying to pull him over, according to court documents.

The pursuit ended when Martin crashed into two truck in the Anthis Automotive Career Center parking lot, court records said. He’s then accused of trying to shift places in the SUV, putting a woman he was with in the driver’s seat while he climbed into the back passenger seat, according to court documents.

Martin was booked into Allen County Jail afterward.