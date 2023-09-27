FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third person is now facing murder charges in the 2016 killings of a man someone shot and dumped in a ditch in Fort Wayne and his girlfriend who was stabbed to death in her New Haven home.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged 37-year-old Reginald Gant with two counts of murder Wednesday in connection with the deaths of 30-year-olds Anton Javon Moore and Jaime Lynn Klein.

Late last week, New Haven and Fort Wayne police arrested 40-year-olds Gregory Allen Robinson and Priya Lynntoyia Whitt on preliminary charges of murder in connection with those deaths, but Allen Superior Court documents detailing what led to the killings listed Gant as also being involved.

Jaime Klein was stabbed to death in 2016. Nearly seven years later, three suspects have been charged in connection to the killings of Jaime and her boyfriend, Anton Moore.

Gant, though, had not been charged until now.

Gant is described in court documents as a longtime friend of Moore – one witness said they were like brothers – and is currently serving a 14-year federal prison sentence on convictions for drug dealing and using a gun in a drug crime.

Originally charged with those crimes in September 2016 by federal prosecutors, Gant had not yet been arrested when Moore and Klein were killed sometime in the late hours of Oct. 18 or the early morning hours of Oct. 19.

At that time, Gant is accused of getting into a car with Moore, Robinson and Whitt to drive somewhere, according to court documents.

Gant sat in the passenger side of the backseat right behind Moore while Robinson sat on the other side of the backseat right behind Whitt, who drove, court documents said.

At some point during the drive, Gant is accused of shooting Moore in the back of his head, according to court documents.

The remaining trio in the car is accused of dumping Moore’s body in the garage of a home and then driving to Klein’s home in New Haven, according to court documents.

Robinson and Gant are accused of stabbing Klein to death in the kitchen of her home, and even breaking off a knife blade inside her, court documents said.

Investigators found Anton Moore in a ditch off Fairfield Avenue and Jaime Klein inside her New Haven home. Despite being found miles apart, investigators quickly found the deaths of the couple were linked.

Whitt is accused of telling a witness later that she kept Robinson and Gant from killing Klein’s daughter by blocking the door to the little girl’s room so she could not come out, according to court documents.

Later, just before 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2016, a man in a pickup truck would spot the little girl wandering down State Road 930. The man picked the girl up, who told him her mother was hurt and that she needed help.

The man called 911 while driving the girl to her home, court documents said. When he arrived at the home, he saw the door was open and walked inside only to find Klein’s body, court documents said.

The girl would tell investigators her mother was “lying down with her eyes open,” court documents said.

At some point after Klein’s killing, Gant, Robinson and Whitt are accused of dumping Moore’s body in a ditch off Fairfield Avenue in Fort Wayne. His body would be found by a man walking his dog minutes after the investigators arrived at Klein’s home.

During the initial investigation, an Indiana State trooper working out of the state police Laboratory Division was able to determine that some of the blood found at Klein’s home belonged to an unidentified man.

Priya Whitt Gregory Robinson

In January 2017, DNA in this blood was run through a Combined DNA Index System, which stores DNA samples mainly of convicted felons. According to court documents, the DNA from the blood at Klein’s home matched DNA in the index belonging to Reginald Gant.

On May 2, 2017, Gant was arrested on the federal drug crimes he had been charged with roughly seven months earlier. The same day, investigators took swabs of his DNA from inside his cheek to confirm it matched that found at the scene.

Just like the sample found in the index system, this sample matched DNA found at Klein’s home.

Still, no charges were brought against Gant until nearly seven years later.

In his federal arrest, he eventually pleaded guilty in 2019 to a count of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The motive for the killings is not made entirely clear in court documents.

One witness told investigators in court documents Gant was jealous of the relationship between Klein and Moore. Another witness said during an interview with investigators that Robinson called Moore a “snitch” who deserved to be killed, court documents said.

Like Gant, Whitt and Robinson were also formally charged with two counts of murder by Allen County prosecutors Wednesday. They are being held in Allen County Jail without bond, according to jail records.

Gant is currently being held at a medium-security federal prison in West Virginia, according to Federal Bureau of Prison records. He was due for release in May 2029.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest in Allen County.