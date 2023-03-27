FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne teen was sentenced to 65 years in prison Monday for his role in a killing during a vape deal that went down in a southeast side church parking lot last year.

Aung S. Oo – who was 15 when prosecutors charged him as an adult in the April shooting death of 21-year-old Luke Borror – had previously pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder as part of an agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors.

The plea agreement gave an Allen Superior judge leeway to sentence Oo to any amount of time within the 45- to 65-year range a count of felony murder carries. Judge David Zent chose to give Oo the maximum sentence allowed.

Aung S. Oo

Borror’s family came from Illinois, Tennessee and Oregan to attend Oo’s sentencing hearing. Several family members complained that Oo, who did not read a statement in court, showed no remorse during the hearing.

Oo and then-16-year-old Swar Hit arranged to meet Borror in the parking lot of New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road on April 7, 2022 in order to purchase vapes, according to court documents.

Surveillance video captured one of the teens try to snatch Borror’s backpack. Oo at some point shot Borror, according to court documents, and the two teens fled the scene as police converged onto the parking lot.

Days after the killing, a witness came to police with Facebook messages from Hit in which he claimed he was at the scene of the killing but that he did not shoot Borror, according to court documents. During an interview with detectives, Hit said he and Oo planned to take vape pens from Borror without paying.

New Covenant Worship Center, where a 21-year-old was gunned down during a vape deal.

While walking up to the meeting, he said Oo told him he had a gun, according to court documents. Hit and Borror ended up struggling over a bag of vape pens when the shooting happened.

During an interview with detectives, Oo tried to say that Hit did the shooting, despite video evidence to the contrary, court documents said.

As part of his plea agreement with prosecutors, charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and using a firearm in the commission of an offense levied against him were dropped.

Hit eventually pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony count of robbery.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 24.