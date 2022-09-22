WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of causing shaken injuries to his daughter that were so severe she needed to be treated for a bleed on her brain, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 25-year-old Elijah Joseph Seslar with Level 3 felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery to a victim under the age of 14.

The girl’s mother told investigators in court documents she left the child alone with Seslar on Feb. 21. At the time, the child, whose age was not given, was fine.

When the girl’s mother returned the following day, the child and Seslar were both asleep. The mother went to a laundry mat and then received a message from Seslar that he needed her help with the girl, court documents said.

The mother returned to the home to find the girl vomiting. Both she and Seslar took the child to a hospital, where she was treated and released. The child’s condition did not improve and the mother took the girl to her pediatrician the following day.

The pediatrician told the mother and Seslar to get the girl to an emergency room, where she was later diagnosed with a brain bleed, court documents said.

A doctor later told police the girl’s injuries could only come from being shaken violently, court documents said.

When interviewed by investigators, Seslar said in court documents that he was “concerned that he had caused the injuries” to the girl.

During that interview, he described bouncing the girl on his knee, told detectives he sleeps with the girl and typically wraps his arms around her and that he had recently had trouble getting the girl into a car seat and may have slammed the seat in position while the girl was strapped in, court documents said.

A doctor who evaluated the girl told investigators the “the injuries were inflicted by force that would be characterized as excessive by a reasonable care giver and should not occur in the course of normal handling of an infant.”

A warrant for Seslar’s arrest has been issued but it is not clear whether he’s been booked into Allen County Lockup as of yet.