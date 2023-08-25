FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parents of a then-two-year-old girl who were accused of being slow to get the child help after she suffered burns from a spilled cup of coffee have been convicted of a felony count each but will serve no time behind bars.

An Allen Superior Court judge Friday sentenced 28-year-old Rachel Naomi Meade to serve one year in the county’s community corrections residential electronic monitoring program on a felony count of neglect of a dependent.

That sentence mirrors one given to 35-year-old Michael Meade earlier this summer, who was also convicted of a felony count of neglect of a dependent.

Both Rachel Meade and Michael Meade previously pleaded guilty those felony counts of neglect of a dependent as part of plea agreements they made with Allen County prosecutors.

Last year, the couple’s daughter suffered first-, second-, and third-degree burns over a third of her body when she reached up to pull a brewing cup of coffee from a single-serve coffee machine while Rachel Meade’s back was turned at the family’s trailer home, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Rachel Naomi Meade

When Rachel Meade heard her daughter scream, she turned to see the girl covered in coffee and a broken mug on the floor, court document said.

Once she saw her granddaughter had been burned, Rachel Meade’s mother, who was there at the time, told Meade to take the child’s clothes off and get her into a lukewarm bath, court documents said. Rachel Meade told investigators she did not call 911 or make any attempts to get the girl to a hospital.

Instead, Michael Meade left the home with the child later that evening to take her a local emergency room, she said in court documents. He came back claiming the emergency room turned him and the child away due to his daughter’s age and COVID restrictions, Rachel Meade said in court documents.

In an interview with detectives, Michael Meade claimed he took the girl to Parkview Regional Medical Center but that he was turned away by a “float nurse” because the hospital was not treating children under the age of two due to COVID, according to court documents.

He also stated the nurse told him the hospital does not treat burn victims, that he didn’t know where else to go and went home.

Michael Meade

That night, the Michael Meade tried to treat the burns with alcohol, burn cream and aloe before wrapping the girl in Band-Aids and bandages, court documents said. Afterward, neither parent spoke about the child’s injuries, Rachel Meade said in court documents.

When a detective said he would be reviewing surveillance footage at Parkview to see if Meade walked up to the doors, Meade changed his story, according to to court documents. He admitted he did not take the girl to a hospital and that he only treated her wounds at home, court documents said.

Three days later, the Meades got the girl to a doctor.

The doctor who treated the girl later told detectives in court documents if she had not been seen by a medical professional infection and sepsis likely would have set in and the girl could have died. She also told detectives timely treatment of the burns was critical.

After the girl was seen by the doctor, a caseworker with the Department of Child Services along with Fort Wayne Police officers were called to the Meades’ trailer. They removed the girl and her 6-year-old sibling from the Meades’ care.

Both Meades were given two-year sentences, but the judge in their cases suspended one year for each of them.