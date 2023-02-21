FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash this past September which left a person with two broken ankles and a broken wrist is now accused of being intoxicated at the time, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged 44-year-old Melissa A. Omlor on Monday with a Level 5 felony count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a Level 5 felony count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol-level of .08 percent or higher.

Omlor was behind the wheel of a vehicle when it collided with another vehicle in the 4500 block of St. Joe Center Road just after noon on Sept. 23, court documents said.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Omlor pinned inside her vehicle suffering from a fractured tibia and a dislocated hip.

Under the passenger seat of Omlor’s vehicle, police found one empty fifth of vodka and a half-empty fifth of vodka that had condensation from being chilled, court documents said.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered two broken ankles and a broken wrist, according to court documents.

At a local hospital, Omlor’s blood-alcohol-level was found to be .19 percent – more than double the legal limit of .08 percent – court documents said.

A warrant for Omlor’s arrest has been issued but she had not been booked into Allen County Jail as of Tuesday morning.