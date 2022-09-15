FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mother accused of breaking into a home to take her daughter away from a man caring for the girl is now facing felony counts of burglary and kidnapping.

Kerayla R. Bright

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 23-year-old Kerayla R. Bright with a Level 4 felony count of burglary and a Level 5 felony count of kidnapping along with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief on Thursday.

Bright’s daughter, whose age was not given, had previously been placed in the custody of a local man by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

This past weekend, Bright is accused of asking her daughter to open the door to the man’s house.

When that didn’t work, Bright is accused of using a brick to break the man’s front door handle in an attempt to get into the home to retrieve the girl. She’s then accused of launching the brick at a window, shattering it before climbing inside the home, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

By the time an officer arrived, Bright was halfway out the window with the child in her arms, court documents said. The officer made Bright place the girl back inside the home, according to court documents. The officer wrote in those court documents that Bright confessed to breaking into the home in order to get her daughter.

She was arrested and preliminarily charged with a Level 6 count of residential entry before prosecutors filed the more severe charges.

Bright is out of Allen County Jail on monitored release and was ordered to stay away from the man caring for her daughter.