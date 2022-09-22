WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who went by the alias “Mad Max” is accused of raping a woman while she slept at a southwest side apartment complex, according Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 29-year-old Jacquail Belcher with a Level 3 felony count of rape when the victim is unaware.

Belcher is accused of allowing the woman into a Colony Bay apartment on Oct. 30 of last year. She eventually fell asleep in the apartment and awoke to Belcher raping her, according to court documents. She told Belcher to stop, and then he laid next to her acting like nothing had occurred, court documents said.

The woman and another woman who went to the apartment that night both identified Belcher as a man they only knew as “Mad Max.” Another man was also inside the apartment at the time of the rape, court documents said.

Investigators were able to get a DNA sample from Belcher, and a DNA sample taken from the woman matched his, according to court documents.

A warrant for Belcher’s arrest has been issued but he has yet to be booked into Allen County Lockup.