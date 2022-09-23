WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He picked the girl up as she was walking home from school.

He told her he knew her father, and that her father sent him to get her – which ended up being a lie. Then he started touching the girl’s ear, and then her thighs. She told the man she was 13, and he said they could still get married, that 13-year-olds get married all the time and that he could give her a nice and happy life.

Then he molested her.

That’s according to Allen Superior Court documents detailing a Fort Wayne man’s attempt to find a child bride near Prince Chapman Academy one day this past April.

Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 29-year-old Zee K Ya with felony counts of child molesting and criminal confinement.

Zee K. Ya

Ya is accused of pulling up to a 13-year-old girl in his white Dodge Charger and coaxing her into the car. He lied and said he knew her father and then promised the girl marriage. After that, he parked the car near Prince Chapman Academy, court documents said.

That’s when Ya began touching the girl and promising marriage, even telling the girl her father wanted her to marry him, according to court documents.

At some point, he threatened to slap the girl if she didn’t get in the back of the car, the girl told investigators in court documents. He molested her, the girl told investigators in court documents, and eventually drover her home where her brother was in the driveway.

The girl’s brother later told detectives he knew who drove the Charger, and soon enough investigators zeroed in on Ya, court documents said.

At first, Ya denied ever driving the car or touching the girl, according to court documents. Then, he admitted that he sometimes drove the car, which belongs to his brother, court documents said. As an investigator continued to lay out evidence during the interview, Ya said he did once pick up a neighbor girl but that she was in the car for one minute as he drove her home.

He denied parking near Prince Chapman Academy or touching the girl.

Ya is being held in Allen County Jail.

He is currently facing child solicitation and neglect of a dependent charges in a separate case stemming from accusations brought against him in November. Ya was free on bond when the new child molesting accusations were made against him, according to court records.