COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man found guilty of shooting another man and dumping the body in a Whitley County ditch received a 65-year prison sentence earlier this week.

Robert Drake, 29, had previously been convicted by a jury or murder this past December in connection to the death of 30-year-old Curtis Thomas.

Thomas had gone to a motel in Fort Wayne one morning this past March to meet with a woman identified as 20-year-old Ashlynn “Iris” McClain. The plan was to have sex and use methamphetamine, according to Whitley Superior Court documents.

Shortly after arriving at the motel, though, Thomas left the motel with McClain, another woman identified as 34-year-old Mia Griffin and Drake.

The four piled into a vehicle with Drake and Thomas in the backseat and the women in front with Griffin driving.

Ashlynn McClain Mia Griffin Robert Drake

McClain later told investigators in court documents that Thomas began acting “strangely” and then he and Drake began to argue. The men began shouting at each other when the crack of a gunshot went off, McClain told investigators.

Griffin then pulled the vehicle to the side of County Road 700 East in Whitley County. That’s when Drake shoved Thomas’ body out of the vehicle before Griffin began driving on State Road 14, court documents said.

An Indiana State trooper eventually found Thomas’ body in a ditch on the side of the road.

McClain told investigators that Drake was then dropped off at a retail location in Fort Wayne.

Drake took “all of Thomas’ possessions with him when he left the vehicle,” she told investigators in court documents. Those possessions were not identified in court documents.

McClain and Griffin were charged also charged with felony counts of aiding in murder.

Griffin pleaded guilty to aiding a criminal and was subsequently ordered to serve nine months in jail. McClain’s case continues to wind its way through the justice system.