FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who admitted to his role in causing a crash that killed the 31-year-old mother of his children received a 10-year prison sentence in Allen Superior Court on Monday.

Samuel L. Clemons, 38, had been accused of using a Chevy Malibu to repeatedly ram a sport-utility-vehicle driven by Samia Ethel Hayes as he chased her through the streets of near-downtown one evening this past May.

At some point, the Malibu collided with the SUV, sending Hayes’ vehicle into a clockwise spin before it became wrapped around a tree at the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

When medics took Hayes to a local hospital, she was pronounced dead.

Samuel Clemons

Clemons eventually turned himself in o police, claiming that Hayes had been chasing him at one point before the collision. Surveillance video and eye witnesses seemed to refute that, according to court documents.

Clemons was then charged with several felonies, including reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

As part of a plea deal with Allen County prosecutors, Clemons pleaded guilty to the reckless homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash charges as well as counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and causing bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop an extra count of criminal recklessness, according to court records.

Monday, an Allen Superior Court judge sentenced Clemons to 12 years in prison on the leaving the scene of a fatal crash charge but suspended two of those years. He also gave Clemons three years on the reckless homicide charge but ordered that to be served at the same time as the leaving the scene of a fatal crash count.

The judge then handed down suspended sentences on the other counts and gave Clemons roughly six months credit for time he served in Allen County Jail while the case wound through the legal system.

Clemons was also ordered to pay more than $24,000 to Hayes’ next of kin and more than $6,500 in restitution to the City of Fort Wayne.

His driver’s license has also been suspended for more than a decade, according to court records.