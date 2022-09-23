FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Roanoke man is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl after supplying a group of teens booze and marijuana during his daughter’s birthday party, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 42-year-old Timothy A. Baker with two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to court documents, Baker held an overnight birthday party for his daughter at his home on Oct. 16, 2021. There, he supplied a group of teens enough alcohol to get at least one of them, a 14-year-old girl, intoxicated, these documents said.

Baker is accused of taking the girl to a bedroom where he had sex with her, court documents said.

In an interview with investigators, Baker admitted to giving the juveniles liquor and marijuana. He claimed, though, the 14-year-old girl was drunk and that he merely put her to bed.

Investigators, however, tested seminal fluid found on the girl’s clothes she wore the night of the party. According to a DNA analysis, the fluid was “at least one trillion times more likely” to have come from Baker than anybody else, court documents said.

A warrant has been issued for Baker’s arrest, but it’s not clear whether he has been booked into Allen County Jail.