FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leading police on a chase in a U-Haul truck before crashing on the north side of town last week, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Justin Edwards

Officers arrested 26-year-old Justin R. Edwards after he crashed the truck on a median at Lima and West Washington roads before fleeing on foot, court documents said.

Edwards is accused of driving the U-Haul recklessly on Interstate 69 and was a suspect in a theft in DeKalb County when a Fort Wayne officer tried to pull him over. He refused to stop, and then crashed the vehicle into the median and then a boulder.

After his arrest, officers found a clear glass pipe with a burnt and white powdery residue in the glovebox of the U-Haul.

Edwards is facing a Level 5 felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of possession off paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident.

