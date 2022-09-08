FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving drunk and blowing through a stop sign just prior to a crash that landed his twin brother in the hospital in life-threatening condition with a broken neck.

Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 25-year-old Christopher S. Palacios with felony counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Palacios is accused of being behind the wheel of a 2002 Cadillac while he drove it west on Flutter Road with his brother, Cody Palacios, and another person in passenger seats during the early morning hours on April 9, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

According to court documents, Christopher Palacios failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Wheelock Road and his Cadillac was T-boned by a Buick.

Data from the Cadillac’s Airbag Control Module showed that Palacios had the Cadillac at 62 miles-per-hour and did not tap or touch the breaks at the time of the crash, an Allen County Sheriff’s investigator wrote in court documents.

A blood draw at a hospital later showed he had a blood-alcohol-content of .13 percent. Indiana’s legal limit is .08 percent.

An 18-year-old man inside the Cadillac with the Palacios brothers fled the scene but later went to a hospital with a minor concussion. Two people inside the Buick were also injured – the 43-year-old driver suffered a concussion while a 16-year-old passenger suffered a knee injury.

Cody Palacios, who was ejected from the vehicle in the crash, was taken to local hospital in critical condition with a fractured neck and a head injury.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Christopher Palacios, his brother had four broken cervical vertebrae, a broken jaw, multiple head and face fractures as well as a leg that’s “not moving yet.”

“By the grace of God I got out of this incident with minor scratches,” Christopher Palacios wrote on the GoFundMe page. “My brother was not as lucky. His head was the target to the fast approaching car that t-boned us.”

In an interview with investigators, Christopher Palacios admitted that he did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign at Flutter and Wheelock but that he did slow down, according to court documents. He also told an investigator he did not have insurance on the Cadillac, court documents said.

That is contrary to what the computer data from the Cadillac shows, investigators wrote in court documents.

“The accident could have been a lot worse then what I was blessed with. I don’t want to lose my twin, I want him to be back climbing buildings downtown with me, skateboarding, and hanging with all of our beloved friends,” Christopher Palacios wrote on his GoFundMe post.

A warrant for Christopher Palacios’ arrest has been issued, but it is not clear whether he’s been booked into Allen County Jail as of yet.